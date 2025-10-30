Freddie Freeman Had Brutally Honest Quote on Dodgers’ Game 5 World Series Loss
Once hailed as this year's World Series favorites, the Dodgers are staring at an uphill battle after their Game 5 loss to the Blue Jays, and Freddie Freeman knows it.
The Dodgers' slugger spoke with reporters following Toronto's 6-1 win on Wednesday night, one that featured some of the best performances from a gritty Blue Jays team and some of the worst from a roster with a $300-million-plus payroll. L.A.'s offense, which entered Game 5 hitting just .214 as a team, went cold yet again, with stars like Mookie Betts and even Freeman underperforming this October. Ohtani has shone as the lone bright spot but even he can't do it all, and the Dodgers' apparent over-reliance on their two-way star is hurting the team at the worst possible time.
Freeman was asked about the Dodgers' offensive slump of late, and he summed it up with a brutally honest message to his team:
"[Trey Yesavage] had everything working tonight. But again, still gotta put some runs on the board and do a better job, and we just haven't done that for about two and a half games," Freeman said.
He continued:
"They just played a better game than us tonight. Guys in scoring positions are getting them in, they just pitched really good, too. They just outplayed us today. ... I don't think anybody's thinking about the game two days ago. I mean it's just plain and simple, they just played better than us."
Freeman and the Dodgers have suffered an especially brutal last few nights in Games 4 and 5, as L.A. went a combined 10-for-61 at the plate, including 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. Ohtani, Betts and Freeman all went hitless in their most recent loss.
For a bit of optimism, Freeman referred back to the Dodgers' comeback victory against the Padres in the NLDS last season, when L.A. overcame a 2-1 series lead to win Games 4 and 5 and advance to the championship series. The Dodgers scored 10 unanswered runs across those two games and found their groove on offense in the nick of time—whether they can repeat that same success in Toronto, starting with Friday night's Game 6, remains to be seen.