Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton’s baller Indiana mansion is surprisingly inexpensive

The dollar clearly goes a lot further in the Hoosier state as proof by the Indiana All-Star’s home.

Matt Ryan

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half during game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half during game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Tyrese Haliburton has had an epic NBA postseason for the Indiana Pacers with several game-winning shots and epic trolling like doing the Reggie Miller choke sign after beating the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.. He’s shed any “overrated” narratives and is a bonafide superstar. His house is baller, too, but shockingly inexpensive.

Haliburton, only 25 years old, is one of the highest-paid players in the league on a 5-year, $244.6 million contract with Indiana.

Tyrese Haliburto
Haliburton has flexed on opponents all playoffs. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

While he is mostly quiet off the court, his longtime girlfriend Jade Jones has been a hit all playoffs with her custom Haliburton fits like these jeans with his face on them, and her shoestring Pacers top and Hali hat.

Jade Jones
A Jade Jones playoff fit. / @jadeeejones/Instagram

Haliburton and Jones have been together since they were students at Iowa State University. There’s plenty of room for Jones’ fits in Halliburton’s $1.3 million mansion he purchased in 2022. It has over 7000 square feet with six bedrooms and five bathrooms. It overlooks a pond and the master bedroom features two walk-in closets, a fire place, and a walkout balcony with a hot tub. The backyard is equally baller with a pool and a stunning view.

It’s amazing that $1.3 million gets you all of that in Indiana. In most of California, for example, you’d get about a third of the space with a lot less features for the same price.

It’s definitely a house fit for a baller like Haliburton (and Jones) even though he could afford a lot more.

Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones
Jade Jones/Instagram

