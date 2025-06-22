Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton’s baller Indiana mansion is surprisingly inexpensive
Tyrese Haliburton has had an epic NBA postseason for the Indiana Pacers with several game-winning shots and epic trolling like doing the Reggie Miller choke sign after beating the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.. He’s shed any “overrated” narratives and is a bonafide superstar. His house is baller, too, but shockingly inexpensive.
Haliburton, only 25 years old, is one of the highest-paid players in the league on a 5-year, $244.6 million contract with Indiana.
While he is mostly quiet off the court, his longtime girlfriend Jade Jones has been a hit all playoffs with her custom Haliburton fits like these jeans with his face on them, and her shoestring Pacers top and Hali hat.
Haliburton and Jones have been together since they were students at Iowa State University. There’s plenty of room for Jones’ fits in Halliburton’s $1.3 million mansion he purchased in 2022. It has over 7000 square feet with six bedrooms and five bathrooms. It overlooks a pond and the master bedroom features two walk-in closets, a fire place, and a walkout balcony with a hot tub. The backyard is equally baller with a pool and a stunning view.
It’s amazing that $1.3 million gets you all of that in Indiana. In most of California, for example, you’d get about a third of the space with a lot less features for the same price.
It’s definitely a house fit for a baller like Haliburton (and Jones) even though he could afford a lot more.
