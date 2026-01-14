Ja Morant Miami trade rumors heat up with $3.2M secret mansion purchase
Things are really heating up in Miami.
Yes, pun intended, as the polarizing and onetime future face of the NBA Ja Morant used to be considered a generational talent that a small market team like the Memphis Grizzlies would never dare to trade.
Unfortunately, his antics off the court and his performance on it after several injuries, currently out with a calf injury, have teams interested in trading for the embattled 26-year-old superstar at a low-market value, which naturally puts the Miami Heat at the top of the list for a career resurgence under Pat Riley, Erik Spoelstra, and the Heat Culture.
Morant has purchased a new $3.2 million mansion in Miami
Is the two-time NBA All-Star doing wish fulfillment, or does he know something the rest of the league doesn't? Heat insider Dru Star was the first to report Morant's trust, Temetrius Morant Trust, purchased a $3.2 million estate in the Miami area.
Miami-Dade County records confirm the purchase, and as you can tell from the photos, it definitely fits the South Beach aesthetic that has made Miami one of the hottest cities for professional athletes in the country.
The former NBA Rookie of the Year , who got into a heated argument with Vince Williams Jr. at practice earlier today while the team is in Berlin, Germany, to face the Orlando Magic, was asked about the trade rumors.
"Live with it," was his short retort, obviously frustrated. Also don't forget Morant got into a heated exchange with Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this season, which led to a one-game suspension for "conduct detrimental to the team"
Maybe Morant just wanted a tax-free haven pad
As some users pointed out, many professional athletes also make Florida their main residence because of no state income taxes, so maybe the trust was just him and his team being fiscally responsible, still in the middle of his five-year, $197 million deal, all of which is guaranteed.
It seems like the Grizzlies and Ja are headed for a breakup, and if there is any place where the disgruntled point guard can rediscover his game, it's in Miami.
Unfortunately The Athletic's NBA insider Sam Amick doused a wet blanket on the rumors, telling Ryen Russillo, "Everybody knows Ja would like to get to Miami. I don't know their exact level of interest. But [it's] a pretty low market.”
Time will tell if that's just posturing.
