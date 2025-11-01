Ja Morant Receives Suspension for Comments Directed Toward Grizzlies' Coaching Staff
Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant has received quick discipline following his frustrated comments at his coaching staff following Memphis’ 117–112 loss to the Lakers Friday night.
According to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, Morant has been suspended one game for conduct detrimental to the team. He added the suspension is a result of the comments which challenged Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo following the Friday night loss where Morant responded in a “tone deemed inappropriate,” Charania said, citing sources.
The Memphis star took questions from reporters at his locker following the loss, but seemed to only have one response prepared: “Go ask the coaching staff.” He scored a season-low eight points and added seven assists in 31 minutes during the loss as Luka Dončić starred for the Lakers with 44 points.
Morant seemed to take exception to a message received from Iisalo after the game. In the awkward exchange, responding to “go ask him” when asked if there was anything he could do differently after the game. When asked by a reporter if there was anything that could have been done different besides asking the coaching staff, he took direct aim.
“According to them, probably don’t play me honestly,” he responded. “That’s basically what the message was after so, it’s cool.”
Watch the full exchange below:
The Grizzlies travel to Toronto to take on the Raptors Sunday, where they will be without the face of their team. Iisalo took over after the team decided to part ways with Taylor Jenkins late last season. With open friction between Iisalo’s staff and the team’s star, quick discipline was handed down.
Through six games this season, Morant is averaging 20.8 points and 6.7 assists per game.