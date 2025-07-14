Mark Davis Will Welcome Raiders' New Neighbors with Open Arms
The Las Vegas Raiders have come a long way since their days in Oakland. The Raiders are one of the most historical franchises in the National Football League, and they were long before relocating to Las Vegas.
Still, Raiders owner Mark Davis noted his father, Al Davis, loved Las Vegas.
"He loved Las Vegas. He loved sitting out in the sun. He'd bring his weights with him, his barbell and weights, because they didn't have gyms in the hotels back then. That's how he'd travel," Davis said.
"He'd work out. Relax. He and my mom would go to a nice dinner and see a show. All right before training camp. It was a great time. My dad was treated very nicely by the people."
As Las Vegas continues to expand its entertainment scene, the Raiders have also grown in prominence. The Raiders have undoubtedly grown more in Las Vegas than they could have in Oakland. Davis noted his excitement about the city's direction.
"Las Vegas was always the entertainment capital of the world. Now, it's the sports and entertainment capital. And being part of that is really, it's fun to be a part of that. It's two different eras of Las Vegas. "And now, we're here," Davis said.
Soon, the Las Vegas Athletics will be here too. Davis showed support for the Athletics' move to the desert.
"I think baseball will be great for the city. I think another building that is a part of the infrastructure will be great, and I wish them the best," Davis said.
After joining the Raiders earlier this offseason, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll praised Al Davis and the rest of the Davis family for how much progress the Raiders have made over the years.
"This really begins with the Davis family. I grew up under Mark's dad watching this program come together, but I've seen in such short order just in this time that we've come together to get to this point Mark Davis put together an extraordinary group to make this happen and make this a unique opportunity in the league and a unique opportunity for the Raider Nation and for our fans that will follow us. It's one of a kind. He's assembled a group to support us that I know that John and I have just been knocked out by ownership that is one of a kind," Carroll said.
"When Mark figured out how valuable it would be to put Tom Brady in this mix and bring that kind of football background and history, Mark made a great move. It's our job to celebrate that for Mark and to make sure that this comes to life the way it can, with great possibilities and great future and the immediate future, as well. My hat's off to you guys. I'm so fired up that we're doing this together. It's going to be unique, and they're going to be surprised what comes."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.