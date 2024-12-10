Brittany and Patrick Mahomes share adorable 'Christmas era' pics with Bronze and Sterling
The Mahomes family has a lot to celebrate this holiday season, especially as the Kansas City Chiefs are already guaranteed to go to the playoffs. But for now, the family of four (soon to be five) is enjoying some cutesy holiday activities.
Today, Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared some pictures of herself and her husband out at the ice skating rink with their children — Sterling, 3 and Bronze, 2. And in these photos, the family members are wearing adorable cozy matching outfits.
The first make for a simple look, a flowing white hoodie with matching sweatpants — but could they be a nod at Brittany’s bestie Taylor Swift. On the front of the hoodies is red text reading “In my Christmas era.” As Swifties know, the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” hitmaker just wrapped her record-breaking “Eras Tour” after nearly two years of a critically acclaimed worldwide trek. Though many artists have created concepts, characters, and visuals related to their respective albums, Brittany’s gal-pal Swift popularized the idea of “eras” in modern pop music in recent memory — inspiring “eras”-related accessories and clothing
Though Brittany herself is behind the camera for most of these photos, we do see an adorable shot of Patrick holding both of his children’s hands as they scoot across the ground.
But in one photo, we see Brittany in a warm, fluffy black coat, standing out as she embraces her mama bear duties.
And as 2024 comes to a close, this will certainly be a year to remember for the Mahomes family.
