Patrick Mahomes Shares Joyous Update on Wife Brittany’s Pregnancy Ahead of Playoffs
Patrick Mahomes may face a much busier bye week than that of his Kansas City Chiefs teammates, but at least he has an incredibly wholesome excuse.
Fresh off a week of rest in the Chiefs’ season-ending road loss to the Denver Broncos, Mahomes will enter the upcoming weekend with his feet up having already wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the AFC on Christmas Day.
So, too, will his wife, apparently.
Mahomes told CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson on Monday that his wife, Brittany, is due to give birth to their third child—a girl—this Sunday. In the event the baby comes late, she will be induced Monday.
That means Mahomes will have the entire bye week to spend time with his new family of five before hosting the team with lowest remaining seed in the divisional round of the playoffs on either Jan. 18 or 19.
Mahomes and his wife currently share two children, 3-year-old daughter Sterling Skye and 2-year-old son Bronze. The family announced the exciting news of Brittany’s pregnancy back in July.
The timing truly couldn’t be better for Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champions. One could even say the Chiefs have a bit of luck on their side (as they arguably have had all season), a rather convenient ally for their three-peat hopes this winter.