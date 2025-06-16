Charlie Woods pens dad Tiger heartfelt note, admits ‘argue a lot’
Charlie Woods is just 16 years old and expectations are sky-high for the young golfer because he’s the son of all-time great Tiger Woods.
Charlies is one of two kids Tiger has with ex-wife Elin Nordegren with 17-year-old sister Sam. Both go to the famous Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida, where they live in dad’s insane $60 million mansion.
RELATED: Charlie Woods' net worth: Is Tiger's 16-year-old son really worth $25 million?
While Sam is a soccer star having won a state championship, Charlie is the golf prodigy — although Sam has been seen in Sunday red with dad as a caddie. In fact, just last month he won the American Junior Golf Association Tournament, the Team TaylorMade Invitational, beating some of the top junior players in the world at the Streamsong Golf Resort Black Course. His AJGA ranking went from No. 606 to No. 14.
It’s not easy living in the shadow of a 15-time major champion, but Charlie is carving out his own path in the game. On Father’s Day Sunday, he penned a heartfelt note to his 49-year-old dad thanking him for everything, while opening up about the them arguing a lot:
"Thank you, Dad, for believing in me in times when I didn't even believe in myself, and for all the times when you have supported me no matter what I do," Charlie wrote.
"Even though we argue a lot, I still cherish every moment and I would just like to say thank you for everything you have done for me."
He didn’t say what they argue about, but with Tiger being the competitor he is, it may have something to do with golf and coaching Charlie.
It’s still a touching gesture by Charlie, who looks to have a long golf career ahead of him and probably a few more arguments with his famous dad.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Totes adorbs: Hailee Steinfeld drops first official photo from Josh Allen wedding
Speaking of adorbs: Josh Allen gives rare comment on Steinfeld’s wedding post
No way!: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers meeting
Secret wedding?: Aaron Rodgers’ first official Steelers photo sparks marriage rumors
New sweet digs: Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities