Charlie Woods pens dad Tiger heartfelt note, admits ‘argue a lot’

The 16-year-old son of Tiger Woods thanks his dad on Father’s Day while keeping it real.

Matt Ryan

Tiger Woods and son Charlie Woods celebrate after a putt on the ninth green during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.
Tiger Woods and son Charlie Woods celebrate after a putt on the ninth green during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Charlie Woods is just 16 years old and expectations are sky-high for the young golfer because he’s the son of all-time great Tiger Woods.

Charlies is one of two kids Tiger has with ex-wife Elin Nordegren with 17-year-old sister Sam. Both go to the famous Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida, where they live in dad’s insane $60 million mansion.

Tiger Woods, Charlie Woods, Sam Woods, PNC Championship
Charlie, Sam, Tiger / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

While Sam is a soccer star having won a state championship, Charlie is the golf prodigy — although Sam has been seen in Sunday red with dad as a caddie. In fact, just last month he won the American Junior Golf Association Tournament, the Team TaylorMade Invitational, beating some of the top junior players in the world at the Streamsong Golf Resort Black Course. His AJGA ranking went from No. 606 to No. 14.

It’s not easy living in the shadow of a 15-time major champion, but Charlie is carving out his own path in the game. On Father’s Day Sunday, he penned a heartfelt note to his 49-year-old dad thanking him for everything, while opening up about the them arguing a lot:

"Thank you, Dad, for believing in me in times when I didn't even believe in myself, and for all the times when you have supported me no matter what I do," Charlie wrote.

"Even though we argue a lot, I still cherish every moment and I would just like to say thank you for everything you have done for me."

He didn’t say what they argue about, but with Tiger being the competitor he is, it may have something to do with golf and coaching Charlie.

It’s still a touching gesture by Charlie, who looks to have a long golf career ahead of him and probably a few more arguments with his famous dad.

Charlie and Tiger Wood
GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

