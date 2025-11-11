Why Kai Trump’s Odds to Win The Annika Are Longest on the Board
There’s been plenty of discourse about Kai Trump, granddaughter of President Donald Trump, getting a sponsor’s exemption into this week’s LPGA event, the Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican. Oddsmakers don’t seem bothered, and have offered appropriate odds based on her ability to win, not her last name.
Trump is listed at +100000 on FanDuel Sportsbook to win the Annika. Those are tied for the longest odds of any player. Conversely, betting favorite Nelly Korda is +650 at FanDuel.
Trump is 461st in the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) rankings, No. 1,083 in The Universal Golf Ranking and No. 1,288 by Junior Golf Scoreboard. She played in three AJGA-sanctioned events this year, with her best score being a 77 and her worst being an 89, done twice at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley, which features many of the best junior players in the world. She finished in last place at that event.
Trump, who has committed to play golf at the University of Miami, received the invite because she’ll bring more attention to the event. She has over 7 million combined followers on social media. She’s also related to (love him or hate him) arguably the most famous man in the world.
That’s what sponsors invites are for: to bring more attention to an event. Mission accomplished.
I couldn’t find any prop bets offered on what Trump will shoot at this event. Likely, oddsmakers have no idea.
She shot two 89s on a course measuring 6,094 yards this year. Pelican, where the Annika is played, will measure closer to 6,400 yards. Something in the 90s feels very much in play.
Trump is +3300 to finish in the Top 20 at FD, which is the longest on the oddsboard. Gigi Stoll, who played 18 events and made seven cuts on the LPGA last year, is closest at +2500 to finish in the Top 20 at FD.
Personally, I see nothing wrong with Trump getting a sponsor’s invite. Some might argue a player with stronger credentials deserves the spot. I would argue the point of the invite is to get more eyes on an event with a strong field. Again, mission accomplished.
There are plenty of elite golfers in this field. Beyond Korda, defending British Open winner Miyu Yamashita is +900 at FanDuel, Charley Hull and Hye-Jin Choi are +1300 and 21-year-old sensation Lottie Woad is +1400.
Trump will get some airtime. Social media will continue to debate the validity of her invite. But at the end of the day, whether it was her or another sponsor’s invite, none of them were going to win this event over the established players in this field.
But hey, at least you read about the Annika and learned it’s got a great field. Now you might be more likely to tune in.
