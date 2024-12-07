Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal asks advice before Texas-Georgia game
The Texas Longhorns face off against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game on Dec. 7. While Texas got crushed by Georgia 30-15 earlier this season in Austin, that was the team's only loss of the season.
Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian, who led his team to an 11-1 record during their first season in the league, are considered 3-point favorites to win on Saturday. If the Longhorns defeat Georgia, they get a first-round bye and a direct pass to the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoffs.
Cheering on the Longhorns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian. While Loreal, the "First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football," didn't make it every game this season, she's in Atlanta for the SEC title game and needs some advice.
RELATED: Loreal Sarkisian means business in sleek leather fit before SEC Championship game
In a most relatable dilemma, Loreal asked her 125,000 thousand followers on Instagram their opinion on what to wear for the Texas-Georgia showdown.
"It's cold in Atlanta, which coat should I wear today?" Loreal asked, debating between a leather coat and a fur coat. While it's 54 degrees and sunny in Atlanta during the day, temperatrues are expected to drop to 35 degrees by sundown.
The Sarkisians announced that they filed jointly for divorce back in July, however, the couple seems to have reconciled. The 39-year-old referred to Sarksian as "my husband" earlier this week and has been rocking her engagemtn ring for several weeks.
The SEC title game between Texas (No. 2) and Georgia (No. 5) kicks off at 4 p.m. ET.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Uncovered: Never-before-seen photo of Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld shows pure joy
Wow!: Vanessa Bryant gets unreal Khloe Kardashian gift with Kobe, Gianna tribute
Sick crib: Hailee Steinfeld’s baller $8M Cali mansion has plenty of room for Josh Allen
All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie
Daddy diss: Ciara shares baby’s disgruntled message after Wilson’s huge game