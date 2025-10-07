The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ex-Dodgers star Corey Seager's new baby has famous MLB ballpark first name

It doesn't look like there is any connection between Seager and this MLB venue. So maybe the Rangers shortstop and his wife Madisyn just loved the name.

Matthew Graham

Jul 18, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) poses for a photograph with wife Madisyn during batting practice at Dodger Stadium.
Jul 18, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) poses for a photograph with wife Madisyn during batting practice at Dodger Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Former Los Angeles Dodgers star, and current Texas Rangers shortstop, Corey Seager and his wife Madisyn welcomed their first baby today in wonderful news shared by Mrs. Seager in an Instagram post.

Nov. 1, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (left) and wife wife Madisyn Seager celebrate with the MVP trophy after winning the 2023 World Series in five game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The two-time World Series champion, winning one for each club, and his better half had many adorable couple photos throughout her pregnancy journey, with Mrs. Seager writing in another IG post, "my best friend, my person. can’t wait to watch you become our baby boys best friend & person 🤍."

RELATED: Who is Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko Tanaka?

Well that little boy has the perfect name for his five-time MLB All-Star and two-time World Series MVP dad: Camden Miles Seager.

Camden is a fantastic ballplayer name, and now he's destined to play for the Baltimore Orioles, right?

RELATED: Bryce Harper's wife reveals new baby in Phillies onesie just before Dodgers Game 1

Camden Yards is still considered one of the best MLB ballparks across the country, and now it's the same name as one of the MLB's highest-paid stars, since Papa Seager signed a 10-year, $325 million contract in 2021, making him the fifth highest paid player in the league currently.

Camden is certainly a better name than Globe, which would have been the choice for the Texas Rangers' home stadium, Globe Life Field.

RELATED: Alec Bohm's ESPN gf Erin Dolan shares unreal Phillies fit before Game 2 vs. Dodgers

Dodger would have been a bit too obvious, after Dodgers Stadium. Chavez Ravine or Vin Scully gave the couple more options, but that too would probably have been forced.

The 31-year-old Seager was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, and he does have good, not amazing, numbers at Camden Yards, batting .252 with 7 home runs, 18 RBIs, and 29 hits for 29 games.

So again, there is probably zero connection other than they loved the name Camden. So congrats to the Seagers!

Aug. 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. / Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

