Ex-Dodgers star Corey Seager's new baby has famous MLB ballpark first name
Former Los Angeles Dodgers star, and current Texas Rangers shortstop, Corey Seager and his wife Madisyn welcomed their first baby today in wonderful news shared by Mrs. Seager in an Instagram post.
The two-time World Series champion, winning one for each club, and his better half had many adorable couple photos throughout her pregnancy journey, with Mrs. Seager writing in another IG post, "my best friend, my person. can’t wait to watch you become our baby boys best friend & person 🤍."
Well that little boy has the perfect name for his five-time MLB All-Star and two-time World Series MVP dad: Camden Miles Seager.
Camden is a fantastic ballplayer name, and now he's destined to play for the Baltimore Orioles, right?
Camden Yards is still considered one of the best MLB ballparks across the country, and now it's the same name as one of the MLB's highest-paid stars, since Papa Seager signed a 10-year, $325 million contract in 2021, making him the fifth highest paid player in the league currently.
Camden is certainly a better name than Globe, which would have been the choice for the Texas Rangers' home stadium, Globe Life Field.
Dodger would have been a bit too obvious, after Dodgers Stadium. Chavez Ravine or Vin Scully gave the couple more options, but that too would probably have been forced.
The 31-year-old Seager was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, and he does have good, not amazing, numbers at Camden Yards, batting .252 with 7 home runs, 18 RBIs, and 29 hits for 29 games.
So again, there is probably zero connection other than they loved the name Camden. So congrats to the Seagers!
