Corey Seager Remains Key to Rangers' Success With Major Impact on Win Column
If the Texas Rangers hope to play in October, then Corey Seager has to stay healthy as the ballclub truly struggles without his offensive production.
This season, Seager has played in 74 of the team's 106 games.
When he's been available, the Rangers have posted a 43-31 record.
Without him, they are well below .500 at 13-19.
More News: Rangers Expected To Be Aggressive Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline per Insider
Seager contributes to their offense in a plethora of ways, and even with significant less at-bats because of missed time due to injury, he is still in the top-five of multiple categories for Texas.
He is tied for most walks drawn (43) and homeruns (15). Doubles, hits and RBI are all categories he continues to rise in and still sits in the top-five.
More News: Rangers Activate Joc Pederson from Injured List, Option Michael Helman
Seager missed a little over a month after injuring his right hamstring at the end of April. He was only placed on the 10-day injured list, but found himself quickly back on it after reaggravating the injury.
Since coming back to the roster at the end of May, he had a rough go of things in June before he's gotten red-hot during this month with a .346/.457/.654 slash line.
When the Rangers have had him in the lineup, Seager has powered their offense to an average of 4.7 runs per game compared to the 2.8 runs when he's been out.
More News: Rangers Control Their Own Destiny at Trade Deadline After Incredible Homestand
The entirety of their offensive production takes a major blow without their slugger, too, with them posting an OPS of .714 with him compared to a .582 without him.
Texas is posting their best month on the year in July, as they have already won 15 games and there are still four left to play.
They have been nearly perfect since the break, posting an 8-1 record that now has them only four games back in the AL West standings and owning a tie for the final Wild Card spot.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.