$230M Browns QB Deshaun Watson's wife posts 3 scary words for Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns bust is making it clear he's coming back with the $131 million nuclear option looming, and his wife had three scary words in his new post.

Matthew Graham

Sep 18, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Sep 18, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Starbucks has Pumpkin Spice Lattes again, so it must officially be Halloween season.

Unfortunately for the Cleveland Browns, it might also become the scariest time of year with $230 million bust Deshaun Watson posting consistent updates on social media making it clear the three-time Pro Bowler wants to return this season.

Jilly Anais, Deshaun Watson, NFL WAGs, Cleveland Browns
Jilly Anais/Instagram

His latest Instagram carousel drops many hints that is indeed the plan, with the main caption, "JUST STAY COMMITTED! .. 🙏🏾 MoreGLORY."

Throughout the twenty photos, yes twenty, of the former Clemson national champion training are inspirational Bible verses and quotes interspersed throughout.

Deshaun Watson
Jun 12, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) works out during mini camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

One in particular is especially telling, from Romans 8:18, "The pain that you've been feeling can't compare to the joy that is coming."

The first comment on the IG post is from his newlywed wife, model and influencer Jilly Anais. It's three simple words that should scare Cleveland: "Bet on 4 💛🤞🏽."

Anais and her husband have been flexing that $230 million lifestyle the entire offseason, getting married on July 3 with an extravagant wedding, and then going on an even more luxurious honeymoon on a private superyacht along the French Riviera.

The Browns QB, which owner Jimmy Haslam called "a big swing and miss" this offseason, has all the leverage, and given the actions of him and his wife, the soon-to-be 30 year old, whose birthday is on September 14, is going to force Cleveland's hand.

Watson is on the PUP list to open the season, but once he gets a clean bill of health coming off his Achilles injury, the Browns will most likely be forced to put him back on the active roster to avoid the preposterous $131.161 million hit on their 2026 cap.

Deshaun Watson
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, center, poses for a portrait with general manager Andrew Berry, left, and coach Kevin Stefanski during Watson's introductory news conference March 26, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Much like the Houston Texans were forced to do in 2021, Cleveland might keep him inactive, which means they'll continue to pay out the remaining $92 million still owed to Watson over this season and next after restructuring the deal in early March to become cap compliant.

Watson and Anais might be betting on No. 4, but Cleveland and their fans can't wait to clear the deck.

Jilly Anais
Jilly Anais modeling at a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit event / Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Published
Matthew Graham
