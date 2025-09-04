$230M Browns QB Deshaun Watson's wife posts 3 scary words for Cleveland
Starbucks has Pumpkin Spice Lattes again, so it must officially be Halloween season.
Unfortunately for the Cleveland Browns, it might also become the scariest time of year with $230 million bust Deshaun Watson posting consistent updates on social media making it clear the three-time Pro Bowler wants to return this season.
His latest Instagram carousel drops many hints that is indeed the plan, with the main caption, "JUST STAY COMMITTED! .. 🙏🏾 MoreGLORY."
Throughout the twenty photos, yes twenty, of the former Clemson national champion training are inspirational Bible verses and quotes interspersed throughout.
One in particular is especially telling, from Romans 8:18, "The pain that you've been feeling can't compare to the joy that is coming."
The first comment on the IG post is from his newlywed wife, model and influencer Jilly Anais. It's three simple words that should scare Cleveland: "Bet on 4 💛🤞🏽."
Anais and her husband have been flexing that $230 million lifestyle the entire offseason, getting married on July 3 with an extravagant wedding, and then going on an even more luxurious honeymoon on a private superyacht along the French Riviera.
The Browns QB, which owner Jimmy Haslam called "a big swing and miss" this offseason, has all the leverage, and given the actions of him and his wife, the soon-to-be 30 year old, whose birthday is on September 14, is going to force Cleveland's hand.
Watson is on the PUP list to open the season, but once he gets a clean bill of health coming off his Achilles injury, the Browns will most likely be forced to put him back on the active roster to avoid the preposterous $131.161 million hit on their 2026 cap.
Much like the Houston Texans were forced to do in 2021, Cleveland might keep him inactive, which means they'll continue to pay out the remaining $92 million still owed to Watson over this season and next after restructuring the deal in early March to become cap compliant.
Watson and Anais might be betting on No. 4, but Cleveland and their fans can't wait to clear the deck.
