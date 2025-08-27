$230M Browns QB Deshaun Watson shows major progress with $131M nuclear option looming
Why does everyone keep ignoring Deshaun Watson?
While The Athlete Lifestyle On SI certainly enjoys the rich and fabulous life flexed by the three-time Pro Bowl Cleveland Browns quarterback, which seems like a lifetime ago when he played for the Houston Texan, the 29 year old looks determined to get back on the active roster this season.
Posting another update on his Instagram Stories, the Clemson hero and national champion is showing off footwork that makes it seem like he's close to returning from his torn Achilles from October 2024, although he needed a second procedure in January 2025.
Watson's $230 million contract is fully guaranteed, and all he needs is a clean bill of health to force the Browns into a decision.
The Browns QB has officially been put on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, better known as PUP list, meaning he can't play in the first four weeks of the season. That's not a big surprise since most Achilles injuries take about a year for a player to return, and the second procedure in January might extend that timeline.
However, when that time comes, the Browns either have to add him to the 53-man roster or release him. If they release him, it would have a ridiculous $131.161 million hit on their 2026 cap while having to pay him the remainder of the $230 million.
The most likely scenario is the Browns add him back to the active roster, and as Pro Football Talk points out, Cleveland could keep him inactive for the rest of the season like the Texans were forced to do in 2021 with all of the allegations off the field.
That kind of decision though could effect fan favorite Shedeur Sanders, because if that happens, either Sanders or Dillon Gabriel, who head coach Kevin Stefanski seems to prefer, would be forced onto the practice squad.
And once on the practice squad, any other team can pick that player up if they put him on their 53-man roster.
It's all "what ifs" at this point, but Watson seems to want to answer those "what ifs" this season.
