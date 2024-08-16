Livvy Dunne dress designer, NFL WAG Kristin Juszczyk calls out Fox News
Kristin Juszczyk has made a big name for herself in the fashion industry, to the point that San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk is starting to be known as the husband of a highly sought fashion designer.
Last football season she supplied her signature jackets to the likes of Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, and Taylor Lautner. Caitlin Clark and Klay Thompson have been spotted in them as well.
As a result, Mrs. Juszczyk landed an exclusive apparel licensing deal in January with the NFL. Recently, she made a custom outfit for Livvy Dunne for the Olympics Games Paris 2024, which of course went viral with the A-list social sensation and showed that Juszczyk has aspirations beyond NFL-only gear.
RELATED: Travis Kelce’s dad clarifies his comments on Kanye West’s mental health
Unfortunately, as great as the press has been for her blossoming fashion brand, she’s seeing how tough the media can be. Her husband can relate.
The wife of San Francisco 49ers All-Pro tight end Kyle Juszczyk, was called out by Fox News digital for shutting down a request to make a jacket for current Vice President of the United States and presidential candidate Kamala Harris — who is a 49ers fan herself — earlier this year.
Juszczyk took to her over 1.1 million Instagram followers to blast the headline that specifically said she “shut down” Harris’ request.
“This is a completely loaded headline,” Juszczyk wrote on her IG story. “If you read the article I say that I had no help last year so I couldn’t fulfill any last minute request!”
RELATED: Livvy Dunne, Angel Reese drop cryptic comments in LSU docuseries
She went on to post: “Please don’t just read headlines” and “It’s hilarious how news outlets create a completely misleading headline to push their own agenda.”
As for Juszczyk, her fashion brand is exploding in popularity. So maybe she’ll be able to fulfill Kamala Harris’ request with a bigger team working for her this upcoming NFL season right around the corner.
Oh, and cheer her husband on too.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Time flies: Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia shares stunning glam photos
Throwin’ heat: Paige Bueckers rocks crop top, matching Jordans for first pitch (PHOTO)
Can’t wait: Angel Reese teases 1990s-inspired ‘apple bottom jeans’ tunnel fit
Modern love: Tara Davis-Woodhall, Hunter’s love story started by sliding in DMs
A-list advice: What Tom Cruise told Simone Biles after the Olympics