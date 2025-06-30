Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna swoons over ‘country boy’ 49ers QB husband’s fit
Brock Purdy has had quite the offseason. Now, he’s rocking quite the fit his wife loves.
The San Francisco 49ers quarterback had to wait a while to get his new contract with the team, but boy did it pay off. The $265 million quarterback even celebrated with his parents with a child-like cake.
He also had time on the golf course, and got quite tan on a trip to Turks & Caicos with wife Jenna Purdy where he had an epic photobomb. He also had some time to fish.
He’s now linking up with bestie and teammate George Kittle in Nashville, Tennessee, to train.
This came after Kittle ripped the quarterback for missing Tight End University.
Well, he’s in Nashville now, and that country living there must be rubbing off on Brock because Jenna posted this photo of him on a John Deere lawnmower and she said, “My country boy 🤍.”
He’s got the boots and blue jeans on as well. Note that Brock is a brand partner with John Deere.
Purdy is from Arizona, but went to college in farm country at Iowa State.
49ers fans just hope that “country boy” delivers the team it’s first Super Bowl win since 1995.
