Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna swoons over ‘country boy’ 49ers QB husband’s fit

The San Francisco quarterback looks ready for country living with his look and John Deere.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) kisses his then fiancée Jenna Brandt after winning the NFC Championship football game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) kisses his then fiancée Jenna Brandt after winning the NFC Championship football game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Brock Purdy has had quite the offseason. Now, he’s rocking quite the fit his wife loves.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback had to wait a while to get his new contract with the team, but boy did it pay off. The $265 million quarterback even celebrated with his parents with a child-like cake.

He also had time on the golf course, and got quite tan on a trip to Turks & Caicos with wife Jenna Purdy where he had an epic photobomb. He also had some time to fish.

Brock Purdy/Instagram

He’s now linking up with bestie and teammate George Kittle in Nashville, Tennessee, to train.

This came after Kittle ripped the quarterback for missing Tight End University.

Well, he’s in Nashville now, and that country living there must be rubbing off on Brock because Jenna posted this photo of him on a John Deere lawnmower and she said, “My country boy 🤍.”

Brock Purdy
Brock Purdy/Instagram

He’s got the boots and blue jeans on as well. Note that Brock is a brand partner with John Deere.

Purdy is from Arizona, but went to college in farm country at Iowa State.

49ers fans just hope that “country boy” delivers the team it’s first Super Bowl win since 1995.

Brock and Jenna Purdy
Brock and Jenna had fun this offseason at her sister’s wedding. / Jenna Purdy/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

