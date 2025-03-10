Alabama Barker reveals new UCLA football player boyfriend amid Bhad Bhabie feud
Alabama Barker may be making headlines for her ongoing beef with a fellow rapper, but it appears she’s also making time for romance.
RELATED: WNBA star Cameron Brink weighs in on viral Bhad Bhabie diss track 'Ms. Whitman'
Today, TMZ reported that Alabama — who is the 19-year-old daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moalker — UCLA football player Scooter Jackson. Alabama reportedly hard launched her relationship with him over the weekend by way of social media videos, one of which saw them behaving affectionately as Latto’s hit single “Big Mama” played in the background.
The news of Alabama’s relationship comes amid a feud with rapper Bhad Bhabie — whom you might remember as Danielle Bregoli from a viral 2016 episode of Dr. Phil, in which she challenged her mother and the audience to “catch me outside.”
Recently, Bhad Bhabie accused Alabama of having an affair with the father of her daughter. Earlier this month, the viral star dropped a diss track targeted at Alabama called “Ms. Whitman.” In the video for the song, Bhad Bhabie is seen twerking on a drummer — who looks very similar to Alabama’s father.
RELATED: Why Kendrick Lamar had ‘Gloria’ jacket for Super Bowl halftime show
While it looks like Alabama is enjoying her romance, there’s no telling where her beef with Bhad Bhabie will go next.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Perfect 10: Jordan Chiles serves iconic dance entrance in Jennifer Hudson show tunnel
Workin’ mom: Brittany Mahomes brings baby Golden in adorable workout selfie
LIV-in it up: Paulina Gretzky rocks Nashville dive bar with DJ at LIV Golf Hong Kong
Giddy up: Gabby Thomas turns heads with Texas cowgirl fit atop a horse
Big $$$: A’ja Wilson net worth: the three-time MVP has earned big bucks off the court