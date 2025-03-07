Jordan Chiles shares painful long-nail break live away from the UCLA mat
Jordan Chiles always brings it on the mat with her amazing skills, her leotard slays, and always the fire long nails. It always makes you wonder, however, with all the tumbling and the physical nature of the sport how something doesn’t go wrong with those nails. Something apparently did go wrong either on or off that mat and Chiles showed off a painful-looking nail issue live on her Instagram right before a photo shoot.
The 23-year-old Chiles was part of the gold medal-winning Team USA Gymnastics squad from 2024 Paris that included Simone Biles. Since then, she joined Biles on the “Gold Over America Tour” where she slayed a booty shake in Boston, a fire gold leotard mirror selfie as well, and had some fun old-school selfies with Biles. She also posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit where she rocked a bathing suit in gymnastics positions. Not to mention, she went back to college to compete for the UCLA Bruins where they just won the Big Ten title and she flexed her abs in a mirror selfie with her teammates in a “champs” T-shirt.
RELATED: Jordan Chiles serves iconic dance entrance in Jennifer Hudson show tunnel
Earlier this season, Chiles had fans going crazy over her floor routine to set to Prince and her perfect 10 score. You can see her long nails in this video as well.
Also here, in an ad for Nike.
On Thursday, Chiles went live on her Instagram to show off how one of her acrylic ripped off and she was visibly in pain with a bloody finger.
Luckily, her glam team was able to get a new nail on after some work and the crisis was averted for the photo shoot she was at.
We look forward to seeing the fit that goes along with those nails next.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Workin’ mom: Brittany Mahomes brings baby Golden in adorable workout selfie
LIV-in it up: Paulina Gretzky rocks Nashville dive bar with DJ at LIV Golf Hong Kong
Giddy up: Gabby Thomas turns heads with Texas cowgirl fit atop a horse
Big $$$: A’ja Wilson net worth: the three-time MVP has earned big bucks off the court