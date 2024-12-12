Alix Earle’s risqué gown destroys NFL boyfriend Braxton Berrios’ dude fit
While the Miami Dolphins are finally starting to heat up, Alix Earle has never cooled down. In fact, she may have won the NFL WAG All-Star MVP with her latest look.
The girlfriend of injured Dolphins receiver Braxton Berrios has been a fit queen all season despite the ups and downs of the team, including her husband’s heartbreaking ACL injury that she had a three-word response to.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model even caught the eye of viral LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne this season with her looks like where she looked unrecognizable in her over-the-top Alice In Wonderland Halloween costume.
The 23-year-old social media influencer with 3.7 million Instagram followers may double that number with her reveling gown that outshined Berrios’ slick green dude look and the sick ride behind them.
Earle commented on the post, “Just letting everyone know now .. i will be re-wearing this dress in the near future.”
The couple met in Miami in 2023 and confirmed the relationship during a live taping of the Call Her Daddy podcast.
While Berrios hasn’t played, the Dolphins have won four out of five games. Berrios is getting the biggest win, though, off the field with Earle by his side.
