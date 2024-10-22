Angel Reese's morning glow selfie refreshing change from glam streak
Angel Reese didn’t need to change sides or get glammed-up for her most recent selfie, proving she looks good no matter what pose she’s putting out there.
On Sunday, the Chicago Sky All-Star took an epic selfie with Breanna Stewart after the New York Liberty won the WNBA Finals, but hilariously had to adjust which side she took the photo on because of her two-jersey fit creation.
Reese has been taking glammed-up selfies in outrageous fits all offseason like her private jet-matching next-level look, or posing in her bootylicious shorts while Wild ‘n Out, or her red dress that upstaged even the Victoria’s Secret models.
In her most recent selfie on Instagram, Reese went with a more natural look with her morning photo wearing a Reebok pullover. It was a refreshing view of Chi Barbie we haven’t seen lately.
The 22-year-old Reese has been flying all over this offseason from Chicago to Los Angeles, to Baltimore, to New York multiple times. She’s also been busy with glamorous guests like GloRilla with her boots with the fur on herUnapologetically Angel podcast.
Reese is always on the go trying to afford her $8000 a month rent because her $73,000 WNBA salary doesn’t cover her bills, she claims.
She still has a few months off before playing in the new 3x3 league called Unrivaled starting in January in Miami, Florida. Hopefully Reese gets some much-needed rest and relaxation during her busy “offseason” grind.
