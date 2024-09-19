The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese surprised by photo of herself as kid in glasses

The Chicago Sky megastar is asked to sign an old picture of herself and can’t believe it.

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) laughs during the second half against the Dallas Wings at College Park.
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) laughs during the second half against the Dallas Wings at College Park. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Chicago Sky All-Star Angel Reese is anything but shy.

Whether it’s taking epic selfies at the gym while recovering from wrist surgery, rocking a dramatic new hairdo and a tennis miniskirt while cheering on her teammates, or going makeup-free in a hilarious Allen Iverson shirt, Reese lets her personality shine. It’s rare you see a moment where she’s caught off guard. That’s exactly what happened, though, when Reese was presented with a photo of herself as a young kid.

Angel Reese
Angel Reese reacts to seeing a photo of herself as a kid. / Angel Reese/Instagram Stories
Angel Reese
A closer look with Reese’s signature / Angel Reese/Instagram Stories

What a find indeed, and what a great moment caught on camera. In the video, Reese said she “used to always wear my glasses. I didn’t like myself without glasses.” Well, “Chi-Barbie” definitely still got her baby face going on. You can watch the full scene on Reese’s Instagram Stories.

Glasses or not, Reese has been ballin’ on the court for a while now. Just watch this video of her wrecking opponents in 6th grade.

The 22-year-old is just cracking the surface in the WNBA and with her brand. She’s a fan favorite and her attitude and play on and off the court are infectious.

The rookie finished the season averaging a double-double of 13.6 points and 13.1 points per game before getting hurt. She will be back playing in the new Unrivaled 3-on-3 league in January with many fellow WNBA stars. 

