Angel Reese surprised by photo of herself as kid in glasses
Chicago Sky All-Star Angel Reese is anything but shy.
Whether it’s taking epic selfies at the gym while recovering from wrist surgery, rocking a dramatic new hairdo and a tennis miniskirt while cheering on her teammates, or going makeup-free in a hilarious Allen Iverson shirt, Reese lets her personality shine. It’s rare you see a moment where she’s caught off guard. That’s exactly what happened, though, when Reese was presented with a photo of herself as a young kid.
What a find indeed, and what a great moment caught on camera. In the video, Reese said she “used to always wear my glasses. I didn’t like myself without glasses.” Well, “Chi-Barbie” definitely still got her baby face going on. You can watch the full scene on Reese’s Instagram Stories.
Glasses or not, Reese has been ballin’ on the court for a while now. Just watch this video of her wrecking opponents in 6th grade.
The 22-year-old is just cracking the surface in the WNBA and with her brand. She’s a fan favorite and her attitude and play on and off the court are infectious.
The rookie finished the season averaging a double-double of 13.6 points and 13.1 points per game before getting hurt. She will be back playing in the new Unrivaled 3-on-3 league in January with many fellow WNBA stars.
