Angel Reese drops double dose of slayage with her mama

The Chicago Sky forward shared some throwback pics featuring her mother, who hasn't aged a day.

Alex Gonzalez

Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; WNBA basketball player Angel Reese attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; WNBA basketball player Angel Reese attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Angel Reese is proving that style, confidence, and grace are generational. And today, she showed us exactly where she got hers from — her mama.

Aug 25, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) looks to pass the ball against the Las Vegas Aces during the first half at Wintrust Arena. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Chicago Sky forward took to her Instagram Story to share some photos featuring her mother, whose name is Angel Webb Reese. One photo appears to be a vintage photo, in which Webb is wearing a white shirt with denim jeans, a black coat, and tan heels.

“My momma fine,” Reese wrote. 

Angel Reese shared a throwback photo of her mother Angel Webb Reese on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Nov. 20. / Angel Reese / Instagram

Though it’s not clear how much time has passed between the first photo and the next, it appears Webb hasn’t aged a bit. The next photo was from Reese’s 21st birthday celebration last year, with Reese wearing a fluffy white dress and Webb looking fly in a black lacy top complete with a black coat and matching pants. 

“Look at her,” Reese wrote.

Angel Reese shared a throwback photo from her 21st birthday, which was in May 2023 / Angel Reese / Instagram

Before a wrist injury ended her WNBA rookie season early, Reese was becoming a force on not only the court, but also in the tunnel with her stylish pregame fits. And soon, she will be recognized for her impact in the realm of sports fashion. Today, the 22-year-old basketball superstar was announced as named Style Influencer of the Year for 2024 Footwear News Achievement Awards. She will accept the honor on at the FNAAs on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Certainly, her mother must be proud that she passed the style baton onto her daughter.

Oct 6, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; WNBA Chicago Sky player Angel Reese on the sidelines before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field. / David Banks-Imagn Images

Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

