Angel Reese drops double dose of slayage with her mama
Angel Reese is proving that style, confidence, and grace are generational. And today, she showed us exactly where she got hers from — her mama.
The Chicago Sky forward took to her Instagram Story to share some photos featuring her mother, whose name is Angel Webb Reese. One photo appears to be a vintage photo, in which Webb is wearing a white shirt with denim jeans, a black coat, and tan heels.
“My momma fine,” Reese wrote.
Though it’s not clear how much time has passed between the first photo and the next, it appears Webb hasn’t aged a bit. The next photo was from Reese’s 21st birthday celebration last year, with Reese wearing a fluffy white dress and Webb looking fly in a black lacy top complete with a black coat and matching pants.
“Look at her,” Reese wrote.
Before a wrist injury ended her WNBA rookie season early, Reese was becoming a force on not only the court, but also in the tunnel with her stylish pregame fits. And soon, she will be recognized for her impact in the realm of sports fashion. Today, the 22-year-old basketball superstar was announced as named Style Influencer of the Year for 2024 Footwear News Achievement Awards. She will accept the honor on at the FNAAs on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
Certainly, her mother must be proud that she passed the style baton onto her daughter.
