Steph Curry’s comment on oldest daughter might scare Warriors fans after Lakers win
Stephen Curry just tipped off his 17th season in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors and had 23 points in the win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The 37-year-old is still playing at an elite level, but is retirement closer than we think?
He has nothing left to prove after winning four NBA titles with the Warriors — although the team looked like contenders on Tuesday night’s opener where his counterpart Jimmy Butler had 31 points, and Curry sealed the win with a signature deep three-pointer.
He has an amazing family despite the recent controversial comments from wife Ayesha Curry that have caused unnecessary ugly backlash. Riley is now 13 and a star athlete herself along with Ryan, 10, Canon, 7, and baby Cai, who looks just like dad, now 1.
RELATED: Stephen Curry sneakily defends wife Ayesha as she stuns in flowing red dress
Speaking of Riley, while she didn’t do a dance like at one of last year’s games with mom, she gave dad a warm-up assist before the game while showing off her volleyball skills.
RELATED: Ayesha Curry shares 1-year-old Cai stealing Steph’s Warriors thunder in family photos
Here’s an awesome view of it as well:
Steph was asked about the moment after the game and made a comment about her being the same age as him when his NBA dad Dell Curry retired: “It's weird because when my dad retired, I was the same age Riley is now. So it's kind of full circle, knowing the experiences I had as a kid watching and getting to relive that as a dad now. So it's pretty special that me and (Ayesha) get to, she got spoiled with a little solo trip. So it was fun.”
Warriors fans are hoping it’s not the “full circle” where he follows in his dad’s footsteps and retires after this season. Whenever Steph does say “night night” to his career, he’ll be a first ballot NBA Hall of Famer — something dad never did.
For now, Warriors fans just need to sit back and enjoy the greatness of Curry while he’s here. Even teammate Draymond Green is as seen by his comment on the post.
