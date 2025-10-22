Azzi Fudd talks about Paige Bueckers as relationship status remains unclear
While UConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd didn’t post birthday wishes for Paige Bueckers on Monday and was excluded in her photo dump from the past year fueling breakup rumors, she did make some comments about Bueckers and basketball.
Fudd, 22, and Bueckers, now 24, played four seasons together at UConn and their chemistry led to a national championship last season before Bueckers was drafted No. 1 overall in the WNBA by the Dallas Wings and won Rookie of the Year.
That chemistry was also off the court as the basketball stars hard launched their relationship at the WNBA All-Star weekend.
RELATED: Azzi Fudd surprisingly disses gf Paige Bueckers for her all-time UConn team
Their silence lately publically with each other has gotten some fans nervous, though, that something’s not right. Keep in mind, Fudd is busy preparing for her senior season for the preseason No. 1 ranked Huskies and has classes. She did answer a question on what she learned from Bueckers on the basketball court:
“I've been able to learn a lot from her while she's at UConn and while she was there this past summer. But just learning, I mean, I feel like the way that she just carries herself. She's a great person, a great teammate. The way that she leads, the way that she cares for her teammates. She was going to lead in a personal way, so she knows, like, ‘Oh, I can talk to you this way, I can talk to her this way,’ and she's always going to be there. ‘I can push her this way, and I can pick her up this way.’ So I feel like what I learned from her was just the attention to detail that she had to things.”
RELATED: Azzi Fudd rocks new UConn uniform in TikTok dance with non-Paige Bueckers roomie
While it’s something basketball related, it’s not about their relationship as that remains unclear.
Will Bueckers show up for some UConn games this season? Will it be like old times with Fudd?
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky
E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit
Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game
NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win
MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS