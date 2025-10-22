The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Azzi Fudd talks about Paige Bueckers as relationship status remains unclear

The UConn Huskies star is asked a question about her former teammate and WNBA Rookie of the Year girlfriend.

Matt Ryan

UConn’s Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd walk onto the stage during the Final Four Champions victory parade.
UConn’s Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd walk onto the stage during the Final Four Champions victory parade. / Scott Rausenberger-Imagn Images

While UConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd didn’t post birthday wishes for Paige Bueckers on Monday and was excluded in her photo dump from the past year fueling breakup rumors, she did make some comments about Bueckers and basketball.

Fudd, 22, and Bueckers, now 24, played four seasons together at UConn and their chemistry led to a national championship last season before Bueckers was drafted No. 1 overall in the WNBA by the Dallas Wings and won Rookie of the Year.

Bueckers and Fud
Bueckers and Fudd after UConn won the national championship. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That chemistry was also off the court as the basketball stars hard launched their relationship at the WNBA All-Star weekend.

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd
Fudd helped Bueckers get ready for the All-Star weekend festivities. / Paige Bueckers/Instagram

Their silence lately publically with each other has gotten some fans nervous, though, that something’s not right. Keep in mind, Fudd is busy preparing for her senior season for the preseason No. 1 ranked Huskies and has classes. She did answer a question on what she learned from Bueckers on the basketball court:

“I've been able to learn a lot from her while she's at UConn and while she was there this past summer. But just learning, I mean, I feel like the way that she just carries herself. She's a great person, a great teammate. The way that she leads, the way that she cares for her teammates. She was going to lead in a personal way, so she knows, like, ‘Oh, I can talk to you this way, I can talk to her this way,’ and she's always going to be there. ‘I can push her this way, and I can pick her up this way.’ So I feel like what I learned from her was just the attention to detail that she had to things.”

While it’s something basketball related, it’s not about their relationship as that remains unclear.

Will Bueckers show up for some UConn games this season? Will it be like old times with Fudd?

Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd
Back in 2021, Connecticut sophomore Paige Bueckers, left, shares a laugh with freshman Azzi Fudd at a news conference. / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

