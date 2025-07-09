Ben Shelton's gf Trinity Rodman is stressed in polka-dot top for WImbledon quarters
Trinity Rodman probably feels a lot less stressed playing than watching her boyfriend Ben Shelton in the biggest match of his life.
The breakout star of Wimbledon is definitely the young American, who is taking on No. 1 seed Jannik Sinner for a chance to get to the semifinals in tennis' most prestigious Grand Slam.
During the first set tiebreak, where the 22-year-old former Florida Gator seemed to feel the immense pressure compared to the veteran Sinner, ESPN cameras cut to the USWNT star sitting next to Shelton's sister Emma, which has become the usual hang in the stands for the 2025 Wimbledon Championships ever since Rodman went viral for her gaga love stare at her man.
Tennis legend John McEnroe joked she looked stressed, and then self-deprecatingly said, "we're all stressed" as the London sun beamed down her in a polka-dot top.
Rodman seems to have been enjoying her time on the sidelines as a supportive partner, even working out literally in a shirt a Shelton fan gave her off his back... until this match, where the added stakes are palpable.
