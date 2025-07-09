The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ben Shelton's gf Trinity Rodman is stressed in polka-dot top for WImbledon quarters

The USWNT star went from gaga to stressed watching her boyfriend's huge quarterfinals match vs. No. 1 seed Jannik Sinner sitting next to Shelton's sister Emma.

Matthew Graham

Bailey Holiver-Imagn Images

Trinity Rodman probably feels a lot less stressed playing than watching her boyfriend Ben Shelton in the biggest match of his life.

The breakout star of Wimbledon is definitely the young American, who is taking on No. 1 seed Jannik Sinner for a chance to get to the semifinals in tennis' most prestigious Grand Slam.

Trinity Rodman/Instagram

During the first set tiebreak, where the 22-year-old former Florida Gator seemed to feel the immense pressure compared to the veteran Sinner, ESPN cameras cut to the USWNT star sitting next to Shelton's sister Emma, which has become the usual hang in the stands for the 2025 Wimbledon Championships ever since Rodman went viral for her gaga love stare at her man.

Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Tennis legend John McEnroe joked she looked stressed, and then self-deprecatingly said, "we're all stressed" as the London sun beamed down her in a polka-dot top.

ESPN
ESPN

Rodman seems to have been enjoying her time on the sidelines as a supportive partner, even working out literally in a shirt a Shelton fan gave her off his back... until this match, where the added stakes are palpable.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

