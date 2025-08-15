Bills icon Jim Kelly gives 'beautiful' update on baby grandson fighting for his life
Anyone who watched Jim Kelly play knows the Pro Football Hall of Famer was a fighter that never gave up.
That same amazing trait has been passed down to his baby grandson "Little Bean," Beau Hunter Bean, who continues to fight valiantly for his life as the Buffalo Bills legend gives regular updates about his progress.
Leading the only team to ever reach four Super Bowls in a row, all unfortunately in losses, Kelly, 65, knows adversity on the field, but nothing compares to this heartbreaking emotional journey that his oldest daughter, Erin Kelly-Bean, and her husband Parker Beau, are going through with their son Beau, who Kelly revealed his name only a couple of days ago to honor the wishes of the parents.
"Even here," Kelly reshared from his wife Kelly this morning. "Even in this... it's a beautiful story, a beautiful life" with crying and heart emojis.
Jim and Kelly have experienced excruciating tragedy in the past, losing their only son, Hunter, when he was only 8 years old from a rare condition called Krabbe Leukodystrophy, and the five-time Pro Bowler had shared Little Bean had made amazing progress on Hunter's heavenly birthday.
The Kellys are truly an inspiration, and the former Miami Hurricanes empire starter also shares fans words of encouragement. and in the update from a couple of days ago, he wrote, "Please keep praying for our brave, strong grandson Beau Hunter Bean. ❤️THANK YOU SO MUCH!!"
Mrs. Kelly wrote in today's update, "It's hard to believe sometimes, but it's true, no matter what your story looks like right now. If God's the Author, it's ALWAYS a beautiful story."
Their faith in God and in each other has gotten them through this extremely difficult time. We're all rooting for and praying for Little Bean.
