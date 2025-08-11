The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld enjoy low-key Buffalo date before Bills season

The MVP quarterback and his actress wife have a romantic night with preseason in full swing.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre

Josh Allen is focused on the Buffalo Bills season with training camp in full swing, but he’s spending time with his new wife Hailee Steinfeld when he can.

The 29-year-old NFL Most Valuable Player quarterback is entering this season on a massive 6-year, $330 million contract. He also had an epic offseason marrying the Oscar’s-nominated actress at the end of May in a fairytale-like wedding in Southern California where she crushed in multiple dresses, and they shared photos an unreal wedding cake.

The couple was spotted out in Cali where Steinfeld has her primary residence holding hands in casual fits before she had the perfect picture send off for him when training camp started and a sweet anniversary video for her Beau Society newsletter where he was a star in it.

While the Bills had their first preseason game this past Saturday, August 9, Allen didn’t play. He did, however, get in a dinner with the 28-year-old Steinfeld out in Buffalo where they were seen together in this adorable photo.

Soon, Steinfeld will be back in full Bills Mafia mode and fits with the season just around the corner as the true “Queen of Buffalo” now that she married the city’s most famous man.

