Josh Allen sends wife Hailee 2-word message before Bills' preseason opener
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is entering his eighth season in the NFL but his first as a married man. Allen tied the knot with actress Hailee Steinfeld in a beautiful ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, in May.
While fans are excited to see Allen back on the field, the league's reigning MVP will not be suiting up for the Bills' season opener against the New York Giants on Saturday, August 9.
However, Allen is excited to see his backup and close friend, Mitch Trubisky, get the start. "He's played in a lot of really big games in his life," Allen told reporters.
"And to have somebody with that experience, who's seen those things and he's been in a couple of offenses and to have that mindset and that knowledge, it's a great tool for me."
Allen also credits Steinfeld as a his biggest supporter. While accepting the MVP Award back in February, "Hailee, you’ve been my rock, you’re my best friend," he gushed. "I would not be standing on this stage if weren't for you."
Josh Allen Celebrated The 1-Year Anniversary Of Hailee Steinfeld's Newsletter
On the eve before the Bills' preseason opener, Allen sent Steinfeld a rare message on his Instagram Stories to show support for the one-year anniversary of her newsletter, Beau Society.
The 29-year-old quarterback reposted a photo from Beau Society's account and wrote, "So proud," with a fiery read heart emoji.
To celebrate the special occasion, the "Sinners" star posted a video that included numerous highlights from the past year, many of them featuring Allen.
