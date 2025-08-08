Bills legend Jim Kelly shares 'amazing' grandson update on personally tragic day
Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly, who famously led the team to four consecutive Super Bowls, continues to ask for prayers after his grandson was born with "unexpected medical complications."
Kelly's eldest daughter, Erin Kelly-Bean, who's married to Parker Bean, welcomed their first child together last month. However, 30 days after his birth, "Little Bean" remains hospitalized.
The NFL Hall of Famer shared in a previous post, "Erin and Parker have asked that we do not share his most beautiful name yet with the public, because they still want to announce him to the world."
RELATED: Josh Allen gets special Bills cheer reuniting with girl he met at children's hospital
While things appeared to be moving in the right direction after a successful surgery last week, "Little Bean" still faced an uphill battle. Two failed attempts for his grandson to stop taking medication left Kelly feeling defeated.
"We are completely spent, spiritually, emotionally, physically, mentally. We have no words," he wrote, "We don’t know how we’re going to keep going. Sorry for being this raw."
RELATED: Josh Allen's sister sends heartfelt message to Bills legend Jim Kelly
Jim Kelly's Grandson Came Off Oxygen On The Anniversary Of His Son's Death
Kelly and his wife, Jill Kelly's only son, Hunter, died at age 8 after being diagnosed with Krabbe Leukodystrophy on August 5, 2005. In a new Instagram post, Kelly revealed that that's the day "Little Bean" made a major step toward recovery.
He wrote, "We have an amazing UPDATE to share…one that only God could orchestrate. On August 5th, Hunter’s Heaven Day, Little Bean came off of oxygen… and has remained off ever since."
"We’re overwhelmed with gratitude for the doctors, the critical care team, the nurses, and every single person at the hospital who has helped care for Little Bean. Their dedication, expertise, and compassion have been such a gift to our family. "
Kelly also paid tribute to his late son in a moving post on August 5.
He shared numerous photos of Hunter and wrote, "Words are simply not enough to express how my heart is today. So many things going in and out of my mind especially this last month.
"I can only reach out and ask people for prayers. Hunter , I can’t wait for the day that I get to join you in heaven. But I have a lot of loving to do right here at Home. I MISS YOU HB.
