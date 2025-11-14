The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Blue Jays hero Trey Yesavage gets engaged with fiancée showing off huge rock

The pitcher has had quite the past month from his World Series performance to his proposal to his college sweetheart.

Matt Ryan

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Trey Yesavage (39) smiles during media day before game 1 of the World Series at Rogers Centre. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Trey Yesavage had one the most memorable pitching performance by a rookie in World Series history in the Game 5 win for the Toronto Blue Jays over the Los Angeles Dodgers. While he ultimately didn’t get the ring he wanted, he certainly gave out an incredible one to his girlfriend Taylor Frick.

Yesavage had a record 12 strikeouts by a rookie in that game, and one with a viral photo of Ohtani that the Canadian rapper Drake would post that would ultimately backfire.

Cheering him on at games was Frick who rocked a custom World Series jacket for one game, and an epic Game 7 fit.

The couple that met as students at East Carolina University is now engaged after the 22-year-old Yesavage proposed to her on a beach where she said yes. And what a rock he put on her finger! (Scroll through).

Frick wrote, “11/13/25 ~ in this lifetime & the next, it will always be you.”

What an amazing year from the player from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, who didn’t get called up to the team until mid-September and has made the most of his opportunities.

Congrats to Trey Yesavage and Taylor Frick on their engagement.

