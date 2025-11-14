Blue Jays hero Trey Yesavage gets engaged with fiancée showing off huge rock
Trey Yesavage had one the most memorable pitching performance by a rookie in World Series history in the Game 5 win for the Toronto Blue Jays over the Los Angeles Dodgers. While he ultimately didn’t get the ring he wanted, he certainly gave out an incredible one to his girlfriend Taylor Frick.
Yesavage had a record 12 strikeouts by a rookie in that game, and one with a viral photo of Ohtani that the Canadian rapper Drake would post that would ultimately backfire.
RELATED: Trey Yesavage and gf Taylor rocking Eagles fits will make Phillies fans cry
Cheering him on at games was Frick who rocked a custom World Series jacket for one game, and an epic Game 7 fit.
The couple that met as students at East Carolina University is now engaged after the 22-year-old Yesavage proposed to her on a beach where she said yes. And what a rock he put on her finger! (Scroll through).
RELATED: Trey Yesavage still made to do Blue Jays rookie hazing after historic Game 5 win
Frick wrote, “11/13/25 ~ in this lifetime & the next, it will always be you.”
What an amazing year from the player from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, who didn’t get called up to the team until mid-September and has made the most of his opportunities.
Congrats to Trey Yesavage and Taylor Frick on their engagement.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit
First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game
Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death
Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss