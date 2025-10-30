Trey Yesavage and gf Taylor rocking Eagles fits will make Phillies fans cry
Philadelphia Phillies fans are still licking their wounds after the team's awful exit in the NLDS to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Now salt will be added when they discover the out-of-nowhere rookie sensation Trey Yesavage, who has the Toronto Blue Jays one win away from winning the World Series after his record-setting performance in Game 5, is a local kid right from the Phillies own backyard.
RELATED: Trey Yesavage's parents go nuts surrounded by sad Dodgers fans in Game 5 stunner
The 22-year-old Yesavage was born in the Philly suburb of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, and became a local baseball superstar playing in Boyertown, which has always had a history of being passionate about America's pastime.
Boyertown folks are also passionate about Philly sports teams, especially the Fightin' Phils and the Philadelphia Eagles, and Yesavage naturally is still loyal to the latter.
RELATED: Trey Yesavage still made to do Blue Jays rookie hazing after historic Game 5 win
In a photo posted by local NBC Sports reporter John Clark, Yesavage is posing in a selfie with his college sweetheart girlfriend Taylor, who he met while playing at East Carolina, naturally wearing the kelly green version, which is the preferred color by most Birds fans.
RELATED: Yesavage's girlfriend Taylor flexes custom denim '39' World Series jacket in selfie
To add even another dash of salt to that proverbial wound, the last time the Blue Jays won the World Series is when they went back-to-back in 1993, when Joe Carter famously hit a walkoff home run against the "Wild Thing," Mitch Williams, and yep, you guessed it, the Phillies, which happened 32 years ago last week.
"Touch 'em all Joe, you'll never hit a bigger home run in your life," was the iconic call at the time by Tom Cheek.
Now the 22-year-old Yesavage, who let's be clear, has had a out-of-nowhere rise in a single season, but was still a first round pick by Toronto in the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft, could capture a World Series crown on Friday night.
At least Phillies fans and Yesavage still have the special bond of the Eagles, who are the reigning Super Bowl champs. It could be a heck of a lot worse.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Leave her alone: Defending Ayesha Curry, husband Steph as ugly backlash continues
How much?: Chauncey Billups’ net worth scrutinized after stunning FBI arrest
Thoughts and prayers: Who is Alex Vesia’s wife after sudden World Series departure?
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky