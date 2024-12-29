Bo Nix’s wife Izzy shares charming couples photo after Broncos’ heartbreaking loss
Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos suffered a crushing defeat in overtime on Saturday to the Cincinnati Bengals, but he got the win with his wife Izzy Nix off the field afterward.
The 26-year-old beauty from Alabama has been by Bo’s side since the two met while he was the quarterback for the Auburn Tigers. She followed him as he switched to the Oregon Ducks and now supports him during his incredible rookie season at games and off the field with matching pjs at a team holiday party.
Despite the loss after Nix threw a last-second touchdown pass to send the game to OT, Izzy put everything in perspective. She first posted the touchdown play and wrote, “Proud of him🧡,” and then followed it up with a postgame picture together with the caption, “& it’s always a good day when we’re together 💙.”
Bo, 24 years old, threw for 219 yards and three touchdowns in the loss for the now 9-7 Broncos. Despite not finishing with a win Saturday, Bo has made the Broncos offense exciting again.
Izzy and Bo met in 2020 while he was a quarterback at Auburn and she was a cheerleader for the Tigers. They got married in 2022 in Alabama in a wedding that even had a bouncy house and fireworks.
While Bo brought the fireworks on the field Saturday in the loss, the real sparks and the biggest W for him took place after.
