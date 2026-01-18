Jarrett Stidham's wife Kennedy reacts to Bo Nix's devastating injury

The Denver Broncos have advanced to their first AFC Championship game since 2015 after beating the Buffalo Bills in overtime by a score of 33-30.

However, this victory came at a grave cost when it comes to the health of Denver's starting quarterback, Bo Nix.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) calls an audible during the first quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

RELATED: Bo Nix's wife Izzy in spotlight with Broncos QB's devastating injury in Bills OT win

When speaking to the media after Saturday's big win, Denver head coach Sean Payton said, “On the second-to-last play in overtime, Bo fractured a bone in his right ankle. He’s scheduled to have surgery [on] Tuesday of this week, which will put him out for the rest of the season. [Backup Jarrett] Stidham is ready to go.”

Since Payton's comments, the belief about Nix's injury has shifted. The 25-year-old quarterback had a run to the left with about six minutes remaining in overtime and could be seen limping as he got up. This is now when Nix is thought to have initially suffered the injury.

The play where Bo Nix broke his ankle



Didn't even flinch. Football guy pic.twitter.com/VhQu4NIGOn — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) January 18, 2026

But the timing of Nix's injury ultimately doesn't matter. What does is that he's sidelined for the rest of this season, which means that Jarrett Stidham needs to step up and become the Broncos' new leader on the field.

RELATED: Jarrett Stidham's wife Kennedy in spotlight as Broncos QB1 with Bo Nix's ankle injury

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) stands on the sidelines against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kennedy Stidham reacts to Bo Nix injury with powerful message

Jarrett Stidham now being the Broncos' new starting quarterback has put his wife, Kennedy, in the spotlight.

The couple met while Stidham was playing at Baylor in 2015, have been married since 2019, and have three children together

RELATED: Bo Nix’s wife Izzy shows off baby bump in winter fit praising Broncos QB’s No. 1 seed

Jarrett Stidham's wife Kennedy's look at the AFC Divisional Round game against the Bills | Kennedy Stidham/Instagram

In the wake of Nix's injury, Kennedy made a post to her Instagram story that showed a picture of Nix and added the, "🙏" emoji.

Kennedy Stidham's January 17 Instagram story post. | Instagram/@kennedystidham

Props to Kennedy for showing Nix his well-deserved respect after an all-time classic win for the Broncos' franchise.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama