Bo Nix, wife Izzy take perfect photo on weekend trip with Broncos off, Chiefs looming
The Denver Broncos already played and won this week on Thursday night, which means an open weekend for quarterback Bo Nix and his wife Izzy Nix. They took advantage of it and took an amazing couples’ photo with friends at a Colorado national park.
Nix needed to get away from football because despite the 10-7 win over the Las Vegas Raiders it was an ugly game for him. He was just 16-for-28 with 150 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, while running for -2 yards, and the home fans booed him.
After the game, Bo told the media, “I’ve been booed before. I’ll be booed again.”
RELATED: Bo Nix’s wife Izzy outdone by Broncos WAG’s outrageous Halloween costume
His wife Izzy was a highlight of the night as she always is with her fit posing with Bo on the field and flexing her giant wedding ring.
On Saturday, they went with some friends to Garden of the Gods National Park in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where they took an epic photo with the beautiful background.
RELATED: Bo Nix’s wife Izzy stuns in perfect cowgirl fit after incredible Broncos comeback
Bo and Izzy met when he was the quarterback of the Auburn Tigers and she was a cheerleader. They got engaged in college in 2021 and married in 2022. Now, they are expecting their first child together as Izzy recently announced with four perfect words.
The Broncos have a huge showdown on November 16 in Denver vs. the Kansas City Chiefs where no doubt Izzy will be rocking her Broncos gear for that one.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Leave her alone: Defending Ayesha Curry, husband Steph as ugly backlash continues
How much?: Chauncey Billups’ net worth scrutinized after stunning FBI arrest
Thoughts and prayers: Who is Alex Vesia’s wife after sudden World Series departure?
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky