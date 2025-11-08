The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bo Nix, wife Izzy take perfect photo on weekend trip with Broncos off, Chiefs looming

The Denver quarterback already played on Thursday and is enjoying time with his pregnant wife before next week’s showdown with Kansas City.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High.
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Denver Broncos already played and won this week on Thursday night, which means an open weekend for quarterback Bo Nix and his wife Izzy Nix. They took advantage of it and took an amazing couples’ photo with friends at a Colorado national park.

Nix needed to get away from football because despite the 10-7 win over the Las Vegas Raiders it was an ugly game for him. He was just 16-for-28 with 150 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, while running for -2 yards, and the home fans booed him.

After the game, Bo told the media, “I’ve been booed before. I’ll be booed again.”

Bo Nix and Sean Payto
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks with quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

His wife Izzy was a highlight of the night as she always is with her fit posing with Bo on the field and flexing her giant wedding ring.

On Saturday, they went with some friends to Garden of the Gods National Park in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where they took an epic photo with the beautiful background.

Bo and Izzy (left)
Bo and Izzy (left) / Izzy Nix/Instagram

Bo and Izzy met when he was the quarterback of the Auburn Tigers and she was a cheerleader. They got engaged in college in 2021 and married in 2022. Now, they are expecting their first child together as Izzy recently announced with four perfect words.

The Broncos have a huge showdown on November 16 in Denver vs. the Kansas City Chiefs where no doubt Izzy will be rocking her Broncos gear for that one.

Bo and Izzy Nix
Izzy Nix/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

