Brittany Bowe in Spotlight With Engagement to Hilary Knight Before Hockey Gold Game

Hilary Knight played in her fifth gold medal hockey game for Team USA at the Winter Olympics. While she was going for a second gold medal and first since 2018, she already won off the ice with an engagement to longtime girlfriend and fellow U.S. Olympian Brittany Bowe.

The speedskater Bowe is a two-time bronze medalist in the Winter Games. The two met during the 2022 Beijing Games and have been together since. Knight has been supporting Bowe during these Games as well.

RELATED: Team USA Hockey Star Hilary Knight Shows Off Expensive Snoop Dogg Gift

Knight’s proposal video

On February 18, the day before Knight took the ice vs. Canada, the hockey star proposed to Bowe at the Olympic Village. Here’s the video they shared were they captioned it, “Olympics brought us together. This one made us forever.”

Bowe was shown on camera at the game rooting on her partner now as an engaged woman and NBC talked about how they got engaged.

Knight is 36 while Bowe is 37.

Oct 29, 2025; New York, NY, UNITED STATES; Hilary Knight poses for a photo during the U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in preparation for the 2026 Milan Olympic Winter Games at Javits Center. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Whether or not Knight gets her gold medal at the Milano Cortina Games (as of this writing the U.S. trails Canada 1-0 heading into the third period), she certainly had her golden moment with Bowe.

Bowe has a chance at a medal still

Bowe announced her retirement and will race her final event in the women’s 1500m speed skate tomorrow, February 20.

No doubt Knight will be there to root her on.

Feb 9, 2026; Milan, Italy; Brittany Bowe of the United States skates during the women's speed skating 1000m during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Speed Skating Stadium. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit

On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs

Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap

Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl

Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby

Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex