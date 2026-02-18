Team USA Hockey Star Hilary Knight Proposes to Olympian Brittany Bowe in Sweet Video

Team USA women’s hockey star Hilary Knight will be bringing home at least one very special piece of silverware from Milan.

On Wednesday, Knight shared a video on her social media of her proposing to American speedskater Brittany Bowe. Knight captioned the video, “Olympics brought us together. This one made us forever.” Team USA also confirmed the engagement.

Several U.S. Olympians including Ilona Maher and Elana Meyers Taylor have since congratulated the duo on their engagement in the comment section.

Knight and Bowe first met at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and then grew extremely close during the 2022 Beijing Games. It’s all too fitting that four years later, the Team USA power couple is getting engaged at the Milan Cortina Olympics, with both American stars leaving their respective glittering legacies behind.

So far in Milan, Bowe sadly missed the podium in the women’s 1000-meter speedskating competition and the women’s team pursuit. In her 1000-meter race, the 37-year-old finished fourth, just 0.6 seconds shy of what would have been her third career Olympic bronze medal; Bowe, who set the speedskating world record in 2019, has said this will be her final Winter Games. Bowe’s third and last event in Milan will be the 1,500-meter speedskating competition that takes place Friday.

Knight is primed to take home either gold or silver as the U.S. women’s hockey team prepares to face off against Canada in the championship game on Thursday afternoon. It will mark Knight’s record fifth Winter Games hockey final as the 36-year-old captain looks to become the first U.S. ice hockey player to win five Olympic medals (Knight has one gold from 2018 and three silvers from ‘10, ‘14 and ‘22). She’s also currently tied for the most goals and the most points in U.S. Olympic women’s hockey history.

Congrats to the happy couple!

