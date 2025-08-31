Patrick Mahomes wishes wife Brittany happy 30th birthday with 5 simple words
Brittany Mahomes turned 30 on Sunday, August 31. Her husband Patrick Mahomes posted a message with a few words for her on her big day.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is busy getting ready for the team’s first game at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, September 7. This Sunday, however, was all about his wife.
Patrick and Brittany have been together since high school in Texas and got married in 2022. They have daughter Sterling, 4, son Bronze, 2, and new baby Golden who was born in January.
Brittany hit Nashville, Tennessee, for a girls brunch on Saturday where she went full cowgirl in her jeans sorts and flashy boots. Even Taylor Swift joined the fun.
They also made her some yummy costume treats.
Before turning 30, her past year in her 20s was filled with many amazing family moments with Patrick like their theme park trip where he won the day in shorts, and their tropical vacation where baby Golden’s chubby cheeks won the day.
She also fun with Patrick in a martin-filled trip to Miami for Formula 1, and crushed him on a yacht in her swimsuit.
For her birthday, Patrick posted the note, “Happy 30th Babe! Love you! ❤️“ and shared some sweet moment of Brittany and the kids, along with him.
He’s a man of few words. Based on his anniversary, though, with his insane rose-pedal dinner, he goes all out for his wife so there’s no doubt he made her day special.
