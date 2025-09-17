Chiefs Find Themselves in Unfamiliar Territory
Through the first two weeks of the 2025 National Football League campaign, the Kansas City Chiefs haven't found the win column. Having multiple chances thus far to win both games, the Chiefs have led only once this season against their opponents, and it came in Week 2.
The Chiefs still possess big names like Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, Travis Kelce, Andy Reid, and more, and yet, the NFL gods have favored Kansas City's opponents than itself. When looking at how the Chiefs have performed overall compared to the rest of the league, they find themselves in unfamiliar territory.
Pro Football Focus laid out a list of how each NFL franchise has performed this season based on several qualifications. Those qualifications added together cumulate how well each franchise has performed through two weeks of the campaign, and for Kansas City, they find themselves near the bottom of the league.
PFF Outlook
The Chiefs went into this season with many believing they would still be the team to beat in the AFC, as well as that they would maintain their Top 10 status compared to other franchises. Through two weeks, the Chiefs rank 26th overall with an overall PFF grade of 62.6.
Even with the lack of an explosive offense, the Chiefs have a better offensive grade as a whole than they do a defensive grade. Earning an overall offensive grade of 62.5, Kansas City holds the spot 25, ranking behind each of its AFC West division rivals.
When it comes to overall defensive performance from the first two weeks of the campaign, Kansas City holds a 57.2 overall grade, which ranks them as the 27th-best defense thus far in the National Football League.
Some Positivity
The highest rank the Chiefs hold through the first two weeks is in their pass blocking, where they hold a 72.8 grade and rank fourth in the NFL in the eyes of PFF. Despite the running game's struggles thus far this season, they hold the 10th spot with a 72.9 grade, primarily due to Patrick Mahomes' performance.
Going into the third week of the campaign, the Chiefs look to take down the New York Giants to claim their first win of the season. The Giants hold spot 16 overall through the first two weeks, so Kansas City may have its work cut out for it.
Chiefs Kingdom information is available every day of the week and always free with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, join the conversation on what the Chiefs need to improve for Week 3 by visiting our Facebook page (here).