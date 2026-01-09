Brittany Mahomes shares Golden mom fail with baby rocking long, curly hair

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany’s youngest daughter Golden Raye is about to turn 1 year old on January 12. Mom keeps sharing the most adorable moments of her as she’s growing up so fast. This time she revealed Golden’s latest obsession.

The injured Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback is also there to witness these moments as he and the Chiefs missed the playoffs for the first time in his nine-year career. The three-time Super Bowl champ was there on New Year’s Eve rocking the brace with their three kids in daughter Sterling, 4, son Bronze, 3, and Golden.

Brittany has posted a lot of adorable Golden moments of late like her incredible balancing skills as if she’s back there playing QB like dad. She also had an epic meltdown meeting Santa for the first time this Christmas, and gushed over her adorable curly hair.

She’s also been a hit with mom in matching Chiefs fits at games before dad got hurt in Week 15.

Brittany’s toy fail with Golden

Now, Brittany just revealed Golden doesn’t like normal kids toys that she’s spent a lot of money on, but she’s all about what’s in the dishwasher with silverware and cups. She wrote, “No toys only dishes for this girl 😂.”

Brittany could also be heard saying on Instagram Stories, “I’ll get her a brand new toy and all this girl wants is dishes…”

It’s a good fail, right? Hey, at least it’s an easy way to keep her entertained. Just keep her away from the knives!

Now we know what kinds of gifts Golden will want from mom and dad for her birthday coming up on Monday.

It’s clearly Golden’s time to shine with dad home for the playoffs.

