Brittany Mahomes wears sheer baby-bump white stunner with her kids
Brittany Mahomes is embracing her pregnancy and dropping stunning fits along the way.
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes just rocked a baller look with a super expensive purse on game day Sunday, and revealed her full baby bump while slaying a workout in a midriff gym fit.
The 29-year-old mother of two is due for the couple’s third child sometime at the beginning of 2025. She’s had a great year despite a spandex gym fail and a penalty-worthy playground mistake with the kids.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes goes makeup-free snuggling her gigantic dog
Her latest look might be her winner of 2024, however, in a sheer baby-bump white stunner with son Bronze, who turns 2 on November 28, and daughter Sterling, 3.
Brittany looks incredible there. She even matched her toes with the white paint.
RELATED: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt ‘reflects’ with jaw-dropping Miss Kansas fits
Patrick and Brittany were high school sweethearts and even went to the prom together. They finally tied the knot in March of 2022.
They are clearly a great match. We’ve even seen Patrick getting junior high frisky with her on the field after a game.
The 10-1 and two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs play at home the day after Thanksgiving against the Las Vegas Raiders where Brittany will no doubt be there supporting Patrick and slaying another fit.
