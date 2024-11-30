Patrick Mahomes adorably matches son Bronze on 2nd birthday
Usually it’s Brittany Mahomes’ fits we are talking about, but this time Patrick Mahomes stole the show on his son’s birthday.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback got the win on the field already this week over the Las Vegas Raiders on Black Friday, but also was the winner at home.
Normally, it’s Brittany and her baby bump-revealing outfits, or her expensive purse sidelines look, or matching her daughter Sterling for game day, that win the day. This time, Patrick took the (birthday) cake by matching son Patrick “Bronze”, who celebrated his second birthday on November 28.
Did Patrick help Bronze win a prize? He’s pretty precise with his targets.
Patrick loves to dress up with his kids. His zoo-themed Halloween costume was also a hit where he was the zookeeper. He also rocks the dad bod quite well.
Patrick and Brittany were high school sweethearts and even went to the prom together. They finally tied the knot in March of 2022. They have daughter Sterling, 3, and Bronze. Brittany is pregnant with the couple’s third child, who is expected sometime in the beginning of 2025.
Patrick Mahomes is winning both on and off the field, quarterbacking his family on his son’s second birthday.
