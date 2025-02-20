Brittany Mahomes pens emotional ‘mama’ note to 4-year-old Sterling on her birthday
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes’ oldest child, Sterling Skye, turned 4 years old on Thursday. A proud mom penned the sweetest note ever for her daughter.
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave birth to the couple’s third child, Golden Raye, on January 12. She didn’t miss a playoff game after that while playing supermom despite some understandable mom fails that happen like with Sterling right before the Super Bowl.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes tears up over adorable ‘first’ for daughter Sterling
After getting Sterling ready for the party with a full-diva makeover, Brittany shared the most adorable photos of her over the years, including with her brother Bronze, 2, and rare photos with baby Golden. She wrote the following message with it:
”Sterling Skye is 4! This sweetest, most kind little girl ever! I thank god everyday for choosing me to be your mom, you have taught me so much about life and what matters most and I truly am so thankful you made me a mama! You are the best big sister to Golden & Bronze and they are so lucky to have you guiding them 🥹 your Mom and Dad love you beyond and more 🤍 keep being you baby girl!!!
And of course the photos.
Here’s Sterling with brother Bronze:
And Sterling with new sister Golden:
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes moved to tears from emotional note to her and Patrick as parents
And Sterling with her pink flamingo cake:
How adorable. Happy birthday to Sterling Skye Mahomes.
