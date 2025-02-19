Brittany Mahomes enjoys cocktail minus the kids on besties vacation
Brittany Mahomes has had quite the past five weeks, and she’s taking some much-needed time for herself with some fun and sun with her best friend.
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave birth to the couple’s third child, daughter Golden Raye, on January 12. She then didn’t miss a playoff game including the devastating Super Bowl loss for Patrick and the Chiefs to the Philadelphia Eagles. She’s also had to deal with the good and bad moments with the kids like this adorable video of daughter Sterling, 3, and Bronze, 2, playing together, but then a mom fail with Bronze at the New Orleans aquarium, and one with Sterling for a photo before the Super Bowl.
Also, about a week after the Super Bowl, Patrick’s grandfather Randy died. So, it’s been a rough time in the Mahomes household.
Brittany did manage to get away and find her “happy” place in a pink bikini while sunbathing. She then revealed on Wednesday on her Instagram she’s out somewhere sunny and nice with bestie Miranda Hogue. Brittany showed off them having drinks with a great view.
It’s not revealed whether or not Patrick or the kids joined her on the getaway, or where it is, but she’s definitely out with Miranda and it looks to be somewhere lush with green and a lot warmer than Kansas City. Now that football season is over, at least Patrick can help watch the kids. Hopefully Brittany is enjoying her trip, which it looks like she is.
