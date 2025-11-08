Brittany Mahomes steals Patrick’s thunder with fit at Texas Tech ‘College GameDay’
The Kansas City Chiefs are on a bye week. Patrick Mahomes wasn’t missing watching his No. 8 Texas Tech Red Raiders in a huge matchup with the No. 7 BYU Cougars in Lubbock, Texas. While he was a guest on ESPN’s “College GameDay”, his wife Brittany Mahomes stole the show with her game-day fit.
While the Chiefs are just 5-4 this season after losing last Sunday at the Buffalo Bills, Patrick is excited how his college team the Red Raiders (8-1) are performing and have a big chance to solidify its playoff ranking on Saturday.
Patrick was in the house rocking his Texas Tech jersey for this one.
RELATED: Patrick Mahomes goes Halloween crazy with baby Golden, Brittany before Chiefs-Bills
And then was a guest picker on “GameDay” alongside the crew.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes has fire-red fit for Chiefs MNF game stealing Patrick's thunder
He also brought Brittany with him who rocked her the Red Raiders jacket.
She certainly stood out.
Brittany went to the University of Texas at Tyler and not Texas Tech, but she’s supporting Patrick’s team today.
We’ve seen the two at a Red Raiders basketball game before, but Brittany looked bored at the game.
This one on paper should be more exciting. She certainly treated it like a Chiefs game-day with her fit. She hopes it’s a lucky one for the Red Raiders.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Leave her alone: Defending Ayesha Curry, husband Steph as ugly backlash continues
How much?: Chauncey Billups’ net worth scrutinized after stunning FBI arrest
Thoughts and prayers: Who is Alex Vesia’s wife after sudden World Series departure?
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky