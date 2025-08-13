The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes shares tearful two-word message seeing Patrick with daughter

The wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback fights back tears from a clip for the upcoming series “The Kingdom” that she shared.

Matt Ryan

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) kisses his wife Brittany Mahomes before a 2025 AFC divisional round game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) kisses his wife Brittany Mahomes before a 2025 AFC divisional round game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The start of regular season football is almost upon us, and for the first time in three seasons Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs aren’t defending Super Bowl champions. As he and the team look to get back to the top of mountain, he will have four big fans in his household cheering him on.

Mahomes spent the offseason with his wife Brittany Mahomes and their three kids. We saw him at a Florida theme park in some shorts with daughter Sterling, 4, and son Bronze, 2. They took a tropical vacation as well where Brittany shared adorable pictures of new daughter Golden Raye, who was born toward the end of last season in January.

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes shows off baby Golden custom Chiefs fits from adoring fan

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, Golden
Patrick with Brittany and Golden this offseason at his celebrity golf tournament. / @brittanylynne/Instagram

While Patrick’s now focused on this season, his wife, however, reposted a video of Patrick with his kids before last season’s Super Bowl LIX game. She focused on Sterling getting a big hug from dad and wrote, “My heart 🥹🤍”

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes crushes Patrick in one-piece swimsuit post-Golden flex

Patrick Mahomes with Sterling
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Below is more of the video she shared, which is a preview for “The Kingdom” that premieres on ESPN+ and Disney+ on August 14. The clip includes a moment as well with Bronze.

Dad hopes Chiefs Kingdom is ruling again this season where he will no doubt have more adorable moments with his kids during games.

Brittany, Sterling, and Patrick Mahome
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat

Speaking of..: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit

Can’t be real?: Where is Anna Kournikova, only 44, after viral wheelchair photo?

Couple or no?: Who is Karrueche Tran? 5 facts about Deion’s rumored girlfriend

Perfect match: Russell Wilson shows love to wife Ciara after her historic reveal

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships