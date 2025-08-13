Brittany Mahomes shares tearful two-word message seeing Patrick with daughter
The start of regular season football is almost upon us, and for the first time in three seasons Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs aren’t defending Super Bowl champions. As he and the team look to get back to the top of mountain, he will have four big fans in his household cheering him on.
Mahomes spent the offseason with his wife Brittany Mahomes and their three kids. We saw him at a Florida theme park in some shorts with daughter Sterling, 4, and son Bronze, 2. They took a tropical vacation as well where Brittany shared adorable pictures of new daughter Golden Raye, who was born toward the end of last season in January.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes shows off baby Golden custom Chiefs fits from adoring fan
While Patrick’s now focused on this season, his wife, however, reposted a video of Patrick with his kids before last season’s Super Bowl LIX game. She focused on Sterling getting a big hug from dad and wrote, “My heart 🥹🤍”
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes crushes Patrick in one-piece swimsuit post-Golden flex
Below is more of the video she shared, which is a preview for “The Kingdom” that premieres on ESPN+ and Disney+ on August 14. The clip includes a moment as well with Bronze.
Dad hopes Chiefs Kingdom is ruling again this season where he will no doubt have more adorable moments with his kids during games.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat
Speaking of..: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Can’t be real?: Where is Anna Kournikova, only 44, after viral wheelchair photo?
Couple or no?: Who is Karrueche Tran? 5 facts about Deion’s rumored girlfriend
Perfect match: Russell Wilson shows love to wife Ciara after her historic reveal