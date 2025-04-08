Brittany Mahomes shares toddler Bronze's perfect answer to 'real name' question
Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany are having an amazing offseason of kids moments.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his high school sweetheart had their third child in daughter Golden Raye back in January, and have their hands full with Sterling, 4, and Bronze, 2.
They had an epic birthday for Sterling with a next-level birthday cake, and then a roller coaster fail with Bronze that Brittany called him out on, and an amazing theme park day where dad stole the show in his shorts and with his tattoo, and an adorable dad moment at Disney on Ice, followed by Sterling giving a mean-girl look to a Disney princess.
Even Golden has had her moments by eating at the same time as mom when she was crushing some chicken and waffles, and mom’s proud moment with her new daughter.
But Bronze stole the show on the cuteness scale sitting with mom and her asking him what his name is, and him replying “Bronze.” She then asks, “What’s your real name?” Bronze then says “Patrick Mahomes,” and holds up the 3 fingers while saying “third.” This had Brittany saying, “good job” and laughing.
His real full name is Patrick Lavon Mahomes III. Remember the name.