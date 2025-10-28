The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes has fire-red fit for Chiefs MNF game stealing Patrick's thunder

Patrick Mahome's wife has not shown her fits until after each Chiefs game this season. Luckily we got the full reveal in a pregame kiss with her husband.

Matthew Graham

Feb. 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) kisses his wife Brittany Mahomes before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome.
Feb. 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) kisses his wife Brittany Mahomes before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Brittany Mahomes has let her husband have the spotlight all to himself this season.

Coming off the Super Bowl blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the three-time Super winning Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs got off to a slow start this season on their revenge tour, but lately they've been rounding into form heading into their Monday Night Football game against the Jayden Daniels-less Washington Commanders.

Brittany Mahomes
Oct. 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Brittany Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Mrs. Mahomes, the mom and fashion influencer, usually would show off her gameday fits in real time, but this year, the 30-year-old mother of their three children, Sterling, Golden, and Bronze, has waited until the following day to reveal her looks.

Luckily a cute pregame kiss between the NWSL Kansas City Current co-owners gave us the reveal in real time.

Here's a closer look up of the top which looks like it could be an all-red leather fit from head to toe.

Brittany Mahomes
Oct. 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets wife, Brittany Mahomes, during warmups prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

