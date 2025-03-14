The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes takes daughter Sterling out alone with Patrick for smart reason

The wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback captures her husband having a special daddy-daughter moment.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) interacts with wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Mahomes during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Brittany Mahomes has been spending a lot of fun mom time with her three kids, but dad Patrick got some special one-on-one time with their 4-year-old daughter Sterling Skye that Brittany shared on social media with some advice attached with it.

The 29-year-old wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback just had an epic day with Sterling and son Bronze, 2, at the Peppa Pig theme park where she hilariously called out Bronze for his rollercoaster fail. She also had her “fav workout partner” in new baby Golden Raye where the two took an adorable selfie while in the gym.

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes ‘proud’ of own baby Golden Raye mom feat at home

Patrick, 29, is coming off the embarrassing Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and has been spending a lot of time in the gym himself getting his body ready for another run at it. When he’s not working out, Patrick is the official breast milk holder for Brittany and Golden during road trips, and finding time to spend with his three kids.

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes surprises wife Brittany with insane rose-pedal anniversary dinner

Brittany posted a daddy-daughter moment with Patrick and Sterling coloring together. Although, Patrick looks to be doing the coloring while Sterling looks on so impressed he’s staying within the lines. Brittany wrote, “Took our girl for some one on one time today 🥹🤍 If you have more than one kiddo, I advise to still make one on one time with each of them!”

But is he really coloring or drawing up some plays? Either way he’s got his daughter’s attention and is getting some quality dad time in.

Brittany showed she had her own time with Sterling as well.

Are Bronze and Golden next for one-on-one time?

Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

