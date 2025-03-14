Brittany Mahomes takes daughter Sterling out alone with Patrick for smart reason
Brittany Mahomes has been spending a lot of fun mom time with her three kids, but dad Patrick got some special one-on-one time with their 4-year-old daughter Sterling Skye that Brittany shared on social media with some advice attached with it.
The 29-year-old wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback just had an epic day with Sterling and son Bronze, 2, at the Peppa Pig theme park where she hilariously called out Bronze for his rollercoaster fail. She also had her “fav workout partner” in new baby Golden Raye where the two took an adorable selfie while in the gym.
Patrick, 29, is coming off the embarrassing Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and has been spending a lot of time in the gym himself getting his body ready for another run at it. When he’s not working out, Patrick is the official breast milk holder for Brittany and Golden during road trips, and finding time to spend with his three kids.
Brittany posted a daddy-daughter moment with Patrick and Sterling coloring together. Although, Patrick looks to be doing the coloring while Sterling looks on so impressed he’s staying within the lines. Brittany wrote, “Took our girl for some one on one time today 🥹🤍 If you have more than one kiddo, I advise to still make one on one time with each of them!”
But is he really coloring or drawing up some plays? Either way he’s got his daughter’s attention and is getting some quality dad time in.
Brittany showed she had her own time with Sterling as well.
Are Bronze and Golden next for one-on-one time?
