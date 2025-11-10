Brock Purdy has baby, wife with him by 49ers locker room after ugly Rams loss
Brock Purdy is getting closer to returning for the San Francisco 49ers while battling turf toe, but in Sunday’s loss he was sidelined again. Instead of playing, he was adorably spotted in full dad mode.
Purdy’s teammates had a bad day at the office in a crucial divisional loss to the Los Angeles Rams, 42-26, and are now 6-4 on the season.
With a big stretch coming up it remains to be seen how much longer Purdy is out in favor of Mac Jones. He did practice, but the team isn’t rushing the now $265-million quarterback back.
RELATED: Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna shares funny baby health update
While Brock isn’t playing, he’s helping wife Jenna with their new baby girl Millie, who was born in July right before the season. We’ve seen her visit him at training camp, and then rock a custom Niners fit for dad when he was playing.
On Sunday, Brock was seen pushing little Millie around in her stroller outside the locker room at Levi’s Stadium with Jenna.
RELATED: Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna shows off baby’s ‘mommy’ football fit during another game
While the 25-year-old QB hopes to get back on the field soon, he’s at least getting some good quality dad time in. Will he be back next Sunday at the Arizona Cardinals?
