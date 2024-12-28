Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna has sweet birthday wishes, photos for her 49ers man
While it’s been a difficult year on the field for Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers, the quarterback has been winning off of it with his wife Jenna Purdy.
Brock and Jenna got married in March of this year back in Iowa where the two met. While Jenna doesn’t post a lot on social media, she’s come out of her social shell lately and showed off her Christmas party pajamas, and her stunning jeans fit while seen in a rare public appearance at a game.
Jenna, 25, wasn’t going to miss a chance to post for her husband’s big 25th birthday on Friday and did with sweet pictures and a message: “Celebrating you is my favorite.”
How cute are they?!
Brock and Jenna (Brandt) met as students at Iowa State University, where he played football and she was on the volleyball team. Now they make quite the team themselves.
Brock has struggled this season with several injuries to key 49ers players and thrown uncharacteristic late interceptions as the team has plummeted to a 6-9 record and out of the playoffs just a season after coming literally one play away from winning the Super Bowl.
Purdy has thrown for 3487 yards, just 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. At least he’s winning at home with Jenna. Happy birthday, Brock Purdy.
